NRB Industrial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore in December 2020 up 46.35% from Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2020 up 377.83% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 up 665.31% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

NRB Industrial EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 10.45 on February 01, 2021 (NSE)