NRB Industrial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore in December 2018 up 13.78% from Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2018 up 31.75% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 up 1342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 20.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.90
|13.96
|12.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.90
|13.96
|12.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.78
|6.08
|4.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|0.30
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.36
|-1.13
|0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.41
|4.24
|3.85
|Depreciation
|2.24
|2.24
|2.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.61
|4.01
|3.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.00
|-1.78
|-2.81
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.26
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-1.52
|-2.34
|Interest
|1.64
|2.42
|2.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.01
|-3.94
|-4.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.01
|-3.94
|-4.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.01
|-3.94
|-4.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.01
|-3.94
|-4.41
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-1.62
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-1.62
|-1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-1.62
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-1.62
|-1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited