NRB Industrial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.90 crore in December 2018 up 13.78% from Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2018 up 31.75% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 up 1342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 20.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.65% over the last 12 months.