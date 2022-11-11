 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRB Industrial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.5% from Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 178.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 21.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.59% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

NRB Industrial Bearings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.81 15.80 16.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.81 15.80 16.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.58 8.41 5.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.78 -1.69 1.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.40 4.43 3.94
Depreciation 2.29 2.28 2.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.86 5.70 4.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -3.34 -1.53
Other Income 0.32 0.23 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 -3.10 -1.39
Interest 2.37 2.23 1.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.15 -5.33 -3.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.15 -5.33 -3.36
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.15 -5.33 -3.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.15 -5.33 -3.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 -0.04 -0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.08 -5.37 -3.40
Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.85 4.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 -2.21 -1.40
Diluted EPS -0.86 -2.21 -1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -2.21 -1.40
Diluted EPS -0.86 -2.21 -1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
