NRB Industrial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.5% from Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 178.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 21.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.59% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.81
|15.80
|16.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.81
|15.80
|16.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.58
|8.41
|5.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.78
|-1.69
|1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.40
|4.43
|3.94
|Depreciation
|2.29
|2.28
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.86
|5.70
|4.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-3.34
|-1.53
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.23
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-3.10
|-1.39
|Interest
|2.37
|2.23
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-5.33
|-3.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.15
|-5.33
|-3.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|-5.33
|-3.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|-5.33
|-3.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.06
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.08
|-5.37
|-3.40
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-2.21
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-2.21
|-1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-2.21
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-2.21
|-1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited