    NRB Industrial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.5% from Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 178.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

    NRB Industrial shares closed at 21.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.59% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    NRB Industrial Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8115.8016.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8115.8016.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.588.415.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.78-1.691.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.404.433.94
    Depreciation2.292.282.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.865.704.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-3.34-1.53
    Other Income0.320.230.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-3.10-1.39
    Interest2.372.231.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.15-5.33-3.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.15-5.33-3.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.15-5.33-3.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.15-5.33-3.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06-0.04-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.08-5.37-3.40
    Equity Share Capital4.854.854.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.86-2.21-1.40
    Diluted EPS-0.86-2.21-1.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-2.21-1.40
    Diluted EPS-0.86-2.21-1.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #NRB Industrial #NRB Industrial Bearings #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am