NRB Industrial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in September 2022 up 23.5% from Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 178.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 21.50 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.59% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.