NRB Industrial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 19.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 202.9% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 56.27% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 18.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and -13.48% over the last 12 months.
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.81
|22.31
|19.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.81
|22.31
|19.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.41
|10.77
|8.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-1.29
|-0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.42
|4.35
|4.23
|Depreciation
|2.42
|2.30
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.21
|6.36
|5.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-0.18
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.73
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.55
|0.63
|Interest
|2.60
|2.46
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-1.91
|-1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.73
|-1.91
|-1.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.73
|-1.91
|-1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.73
|-1.91
|-1.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.16
|0.05
|0.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.57
|-1.86
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-0.77
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.77
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-0.79
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.77
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited