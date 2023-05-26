English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NRB Industrial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.81 crore in March 2023 up 9.18% from Rs. 19.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2023 down 202.9% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 56.27% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

    NRB Industrial shares closed at 18.30 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and -13.48% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Industrial Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.8122.3119.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.8122.3119.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.4110.778.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-1.29-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.424.354.23
    Depreciation2.422.302.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.216.365.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.68-0.180.08
    Other Income0.540.730.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.130.550.63
    Interest2.602.461.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.73-1.91-1.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.73-1.91-1.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.73-1.91-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.73-1.91-1.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.160.050.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.57-1.86-1.18
    Equity Share Capital4.854.854.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-0.77-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.47-0.77-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-0.79-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.47-0.77-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #NRB Industrial #NRB Industrial Bearings #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:16 am