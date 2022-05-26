 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRB Industrial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore, up 2.53% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore in March 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 34.28% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2021.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 21.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 4.19% over the last 12 months.

NRB Industrial Bearings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.98 18.20 19.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.98 18.20 19.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.79 6.10 8.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 1.94 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.23 4.15 4.02
Depreciation 2.32 2.27 2.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.21 4.83 4.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -1.09 -0.01
Other Income 0.54 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 -0.95 0.14
Interest 1.95 2.08 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.32 -3.02 -1.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.32 -3.02 -1.72
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.32 -3.02 -1.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.32 -3.02 -1.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.14 0.01 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.18 -3.01 -1.79
Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.85 4.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -1.24 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.60 -1.24 -0.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -1.24 -0.74
Diluted EPS -0.60 -1.24 -0.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
