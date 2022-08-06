 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRB Industrial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in June 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2022 down 141.62% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 142.05% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

NRB Industrial shares closed at 22.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.

NRB Industrial Bearings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.80 19.98 14.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.80 19.98 14.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.41 8.79 7.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.69 -0.65 -2.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.43 4.23 3.62
Depreciation 2.28 2.32 2.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.70 5.21 4.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.34 0.08 -0.74
Other Income 0.23 0.54 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.10 0.63 -0.28
Interest 2.23 1.95 1.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.33 -1.32 -2.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.33 -1.32 -2.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.33 -1.32 -2.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.33 -1.32 -2.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 0.14 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.37 -1.18 -2.22
Equity Share Capital 4.85 4.85 4.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.21 -0.60 -0.92
Diluted EPS -2.21 -0.60 -0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.21 -0.60 -0.92
Diluted EPS -2.21 -0.60 -0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
