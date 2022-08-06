NRB Industrial Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in June 2022 up 9.58% from Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.37 crore in June 2022 down 141.62% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 142.05% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.
NRB Industrial shares closed at 22.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.80
|19.98
|14.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.80
|19.98
|14.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.41
|8.79
|7.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.69
|-0.65
|-2.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.43
|4.23
|3.62
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.32
|2.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.70
|5.21
|4.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.34
|0.08
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.54
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.10
|0.63
|-0.28
|Interest
|2.23
|1.95
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.33
|-1.32
|-2.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.33
|-1.32
|-2.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.33
|-1.32
|-2.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.33
|-1.32
|-2.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|0.14
|-0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.37
|-1.18
|-2.22
|Equity Share Capital
|4.85
|4.85
|4.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|-0.60
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|-0.60
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|-0.60
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|-0.60
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited