    NRB Industrial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, up 22.59% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Industrial Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in December 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 18.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 up 38.23% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 115.91% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    NRB Industrial Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.3120.8118.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.3120.8118.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.777.586.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.290.781.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.354.404.15
    Depreciation2.302.292.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.365.864.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.09-1.09
    Other Income0.730.320.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.22-0.95
    Interest2.462.372.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.91-2.15-3.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.91-2.15-3.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.91-2.15-3.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.91-2.15-3.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.050.060.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.86-2.08-3.01
    Equity Share Capital4.854.854.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-0.86-1.24
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.86-1.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-0.89-1.24
    Diluted EPS-0.77-0.86-1.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited