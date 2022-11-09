 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRB Bearings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore in September 2022 up 5.24% from Rs. 247.81 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.76 crore in September 2022 down 34.6% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2022 down 22.15% from Rs. 41.95 crore in September 2021.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2021.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 179.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.66% over the last 12 months.

NRB Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 260.80 235.55 247.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 260.80 235.55 247.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 128.02 115.70 101.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.93 -11.48 4.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.36 28.83 27.66
Depreciation 9.09 8.42 8.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.15 63.39 72.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.25 30.69 33.67
Other Income 7.32 3.37 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.57 34.06 33.73
Interest 3.52 3.05 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.05 31.01 30.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.05 31.01 30.33
Tax 5.29 7.96 7.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.76 23.05 22.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.76 23.05 22.57
Equity Share Capital 19.38 19.38 19.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 2.38 2.33
Diluted EPS 1.52 2.38 2.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 2.38 2.33
Diluted EPS 1.52 2.38 2.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:04 pm
