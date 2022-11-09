English
    NRB Bearings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.80 crore in September 2022 up 5.24% from Rs. 247.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.76 crore in September 2022 down 34.6% from Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.66 crore in September 2022 down 22.15% from Rs. 41.95 crore in September 2021.

    NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2021.

    NRB Bearings shares closed at 179.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.66% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.80235.55247.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.80235.55247.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.02115.70101.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.93-11.484.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.3628.8327.66
    Depreciation9.098.428.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.1563.3972.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2530.6933.67
    Other Income7.323.370.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5734.0633.73
    Interest3.523.053.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.0531.0130.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.0531.0130.33
    Tax5.297.967.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7623.0522.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7623.0522.57
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.522.382.33
    Diluted EPS1.522.382.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.522.382.33
    Diluted EPS1.522.382.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
