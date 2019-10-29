NRB Bearings Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 188.90 crore, down 24.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.90 crore in September 2019 down 24.75% from Rs. 251.02 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in September 2019 down 74.93% from Rs. 29.12 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.72 crore in September 2019 down 57.31% from Rs. 55.56 crore in September 2018.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2018.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 100.45 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.24% returns over the last 6 months and -34.62% over the last 12 months.