NRB Bearings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 212.69 crore, down 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.69 crore in March 2019 down 9.62% from Rs. 235.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2019 down 56.22% from Rs. 26.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in March 2019 down 47.05% from Rs. 49.90 crore in March 2018.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2018.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 174.15 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.24% returns over the last 6 months and 8.17% over the last 12 months.