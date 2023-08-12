English
    NRB Bearings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.40 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.40 crore in June 2023 up 5.03% from Rs. 235.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.67 crore in June 2023 up 54.75% from Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.15 crore in June 2023 down 5.48% from Rs. 42.48 crore in June 2022.

    NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.38 in June 2022.

    NRB Bearings shares closed at 247.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.39% returns over the last 6 months and 75.50% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.40277.74235.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.40277.74235.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.70127.19115.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.30-3.27-11.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.5129.7828.83
    Depreciation9.129.158.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.1270.0963.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2544.8030.69
    Other Income4.783.623.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0348.4234.06
    Interest6.057.153.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9841.2731.01
    Exceptional Items17.59-7.60--
    P/L Before Tax42.5733.6731.01
    Tax6.906.417.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.6727.2623.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.6727.2623.05
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.682.812.38
    Diluted EPS3.682.812.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.682.812.38
    Diluted EPS3.682.812.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

