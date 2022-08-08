English
    NRB Bearings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.55 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.55 crore in June 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 194.76 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2022 up 66.79% from Rs. 13.82 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.48 crore in June 2022 up 44.2% from Rs. 29.46 crore in June 2021.

    NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in June 2021.

    NRB Bearings shares closed at 140.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.76% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.55248.39194.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.55248.39194.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.70104.6296.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.486.36-20.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.8330.8932.97
    Depreciation8.428.227.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.3965.0264.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6933.2813.54
    Other Income3.376.628.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0639.9021.68
    Interest3.053.973.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0135.9318.27
    Exceptional Items---9.71--
    P/L Before Tax31.0126.2218.27
    Tax7.966.774.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0519.4513.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0519.4513.82
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.011.43
    Diluted EPS2.382.011.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.011.43
    Diluted EPS2.382.011.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #NRB Bearings #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
