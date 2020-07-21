NRB Bearings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore, down 70.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore in June 2020 down 70.77% from Rs. 207.95 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2020 down 248.62% from Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2020 down 145.09% from Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2019.
NRB Bearings shares closed at 82.20 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -34.40% over the last 12 months.
|NRB Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.79
|178.11
|207.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.79
|178.11
|207.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.53
|82.05
|90.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.75
|-1.95
|3.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.74
|26.56
|31.28
|Depreciation
|4.28
|6.19
|8.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.26
|59.55
|57.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.77
|5.71
|16.89
|Other Income
|3.46
|7.10
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.31
|12.81
|18.11
|Interest
|6.40
|5.81
|4.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.71
|7.00
|13.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.71
|7.00
|13.77
|Tax
|-9.81
|2.02
|5.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.90
|4.98
|8.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.90
|4.98
|8.68
|Equity Share Capital
|19.38
|19.38
|19.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|439.59
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|0.51
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|0.51
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|0.51
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|0.51
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:25 am