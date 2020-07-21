NRB Bearings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore, down 70.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.79 crore in June 2020 down 70.77% from Rs. 207.95 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2020 down 248.62% from Rs. 8.68 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2020 down 145.09% from Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2019.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 82.20 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -34.40% over the last 12 months.