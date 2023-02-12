NRB Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 249.01 260.80 222.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 249.01 260.80 222.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 125.74 128.02 113.67 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.19 7.93 -15.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 29.96 30.36 30.29 Depreciation 9.31 9.09 8.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 76.47 69.15 69.54 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.72 16.25 16.85 Other Income 12.15 7.32 0.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.87 23.57 17.08 Interest 4.80 3.52 4.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.07 20.05 12.42 Exceptional Items -- -- 5.78 P/L Before Tax 29.07 20.05 18.20 Tax 8.34 5.29 3.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.73 14.76 14.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.73 14.76 14.30 Equity Share Capital 19.38 19.38 19.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.14 1.52 1.48 Diluted EPS 2.14 1.52 1.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.14 1.52 1.48 Diluted EPS 2.14 1.52 1.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited