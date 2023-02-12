English
    NRB Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 222.88 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.18 crore in December 2022 up 69.47% from Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021.
    NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.NRB Bearings shares closed at 147.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.79% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations249.01260.80222.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations249.01260.80222.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.74128.02113.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.197.93-15.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9630.3630.29
    Depreciation9.319.098.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.4769.1569.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7216.2516.85
    Other Income12.157.320.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8723.5717.08
    Interest4.803.524.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.0720.0512.42
    Exceptional Items----5.78
    P/L Before Tax29.0720.0518.20
    Tax8.345.293.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7314.7614.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7314.7614.30
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.521.48
    Diluted EPS2.141.521.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.521.48
    Diluted EPS2.141.521.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
