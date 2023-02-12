NRB Bearings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:Net Sales at Rs 249.01 crore in December 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 222.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.73 crore in December 2022 up 44.97% from Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.18 crore in December 2022 up 69.47% from Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021.
NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2021.
|NRB Bearings shares closed at 147.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.93% returns over the last 6 months and -9.79% over the last 12 months.
|NRB Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|249.01
|260.80
|222.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|249.01
|260.80
|222.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.74
|128.02
|113.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.19
|7.93
|-15.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.96
|30.36
|30.29
|Depreciation
|9.31
|9.09
|8.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.47
|69.15
|69.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.72
|16.25
|16.85
|Other Income
|12.15
|7.32
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.87
|23.57
|17.08
|Interest
|4.80
|3.52
|4.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.07
|20.05
|12.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|5.78
|P/L Before Tax
|29.07
|20.05
|18.20
|Tax
|8.34
|5.29
|3.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.73
|14.76
|14.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.73
|14.76
|14.30
|Equity Share Capital
|19.38
|19.38
|19.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.52
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.52
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.52
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.52
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited