NRB Bearings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.88 crore, down 5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.88 crore in December 2021 down 5% from Rs. 234.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in December 2021 down 20.82% from Rs. 18.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2021 down 36.12% from Rs. 39.89 crore in December 2020.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2020.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 138.15 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.87% over the last 12 months.