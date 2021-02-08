MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NRB Bearings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.61 crore, up 32.55% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 234.61 crore in December 2020 up 32.55% from Rs. 177.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.06 crore in December 2020 up 112.72% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.89 crore in December 2020 up 78.64% from Rs. 22.33 crore in December 2019.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2019.

Close

NRB Bearings shares closed at 111.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.12% returns over the last 6 months and 15.31% over the last 12 months.

NRB Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations234.61189.66177.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations234.61189.66177.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials105.1876.3176.97
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.254.80-0.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.1926.5227.48
Depreciation7.976.385.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses66.9356.0456.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5919.6110.34
Other Income4.331.086.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9220.6916.41
Interest4.975.905.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9514.7910.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.9514.7910.88
Tax8.895.512.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.069.288.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.069.288.49
Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.860.960.88
Diluted EPS1.860.960.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.860.960.88
Diluted EPS1.860.960.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #NRB Bearings #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.