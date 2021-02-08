NRB Bearings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.61 crore, up 32.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.61 crore in December 2020 up 32.55% from Rs. 177.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.06 crore in December 2020 up 112.72% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.89 crore in December 2020 up 78.64% from Rs. 22.33 crore in December 2019.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2019.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 111.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.12% returns over the last 6 months and 15.31% over the last 12 months.