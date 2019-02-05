NRB Bearings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 242.60 crore, up 16.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.60 crore in December 2018 up 16.71% from Rs. 207.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.75 crore in December 2018 up 25.7% from Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.93 crore in December 2018 up 3.82% from Rs. 41.35 crore in December 2017.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2017.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 189.65 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and 27.75% over the last 12 months.