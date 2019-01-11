NRB Bearings Q3 PAT seen up 14.2% YoY to Rs. 24.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects NRB Bearings to report net profit at Rs. 24.3 crore up 14.2% year-on-year (down 16.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 242.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 47.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.