NRB Bearings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore in September 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 256.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.93 crore in September 2022 down 26.61% from Rs. 46.23 crore in September 2021.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 179.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.66% over the last 12 months.