    NRB Bearings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 257.52 crore in September 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 256.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in September 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 23.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.93 crore in September 2022 down 26.61% from Rs. 46.23 crore in September 2021.

    NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

    NRB Bearings shares closed at 179.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.44% returns over the last 6 months and 31.66% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations257.52236.11256.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations257.52236.11256.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.6896.8690.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.21-12.504.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0137.7935.50
    Depreciation10.229.559.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.5971.0378.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2333.3837.99
    Other Income3.483.42-1.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7136.8036.89
    Interest3.793.353.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9233.4533.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.9233.4533.19
    Tax6.658.998.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2724.4624.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2724.4624.35
    Minority Interest-0.71-0.52-0.80
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.5623.9423.55
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.302.472.43
    Diluted EPS1.302.472.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.302.472.43
    Diluted EPS1.302.472.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:51 pm