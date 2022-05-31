 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRB Bearings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.63 crore, down 0.63% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.63 crore in March 2022 down 0.63% from Rs. 257.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.97 crore in March 2022 down 50.98% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.24 crore in March 2022 down 8.52% from Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2021.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2021.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 118.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.82% returns over the last 6 months and 1.89% over the last 12 months.

NRB Bearings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.63 230.71 257.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.63 230.71 257.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.45 103.96 94.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.40 -17.47 0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.56 38.09 37.48
Depreciation 9.40 9.53 9.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.11 76.79 77.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.71 19.81 37.66
Other Income 5.13 0.87 5.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.84 20.68 43.63
Interest 4.27 4.96 3.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.57 15.72 40.07
Exceptional Items -9.71 5.78 --
P/L Before Tax 24.86 21.50 40.07
Tax 7.40 4.53 4.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.46 16.97 35.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.46 16.97 35.29
Minority Interest -0.49 -0.52 -0.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.97 16.45 34.62
Equity Share Capital 19.38 19.38 19.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.70 3.57
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.70 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.75 1.70 3.57
Diluted EPS 1.75 1.70 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.00
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:34 pm
