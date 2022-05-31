NRB Bearings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.63 crore, down 0.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.63 crore in March 2022 down 0.63% from Rs. 257.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.97 crore in March 2022 down 50.98% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.24 crore in March 2022 down 8.52% from Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2021.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2021.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 118.90 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.82% returns over the last 6 months and 1.89% over the last 12 months.