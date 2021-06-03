MARKET NEWS

NRB Bearings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.24 crore, up 37.18% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 257.24 crore in March 2021 up 37.18% from Rs. 187.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2021 up 728.23% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2021 up 161.95% from Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2020.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 118.85 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.25% returns over the last 6 months and 78.86% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations257.24244.69187.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations257.24244.69187.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials94.1896.6777.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.89-4.14-0.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.4838.4632.96
Depreciation9.109.007.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses77.9370.5862.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.6634.128.28
Other Income5.974.334.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.6338.4512.98
Interest3.565.296.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.0733.166.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax40.0733.166.88
Tax4.789.882.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.2923.284.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.2923.284.41
Minority Interest-0.67-0.75-0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.6222.534.18
Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.572.330.43
Diluted EPS3.572.330.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.572.330.43
Diluted EPS3.572.330.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)0.00----
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 3, 2021 11:55 am

