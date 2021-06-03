NRB Bearings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.24 crore, up 37.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.24 crore in March 2021 up 37.18% from Rs. 187.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2021 up 728.23% from Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2021 up 161.95% from Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2020.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 118.85 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.25% returns over the last 6 months and 78.86% over the last 12 months.