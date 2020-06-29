NRB Bearings Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore, down 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.52 crore in March 2020 down 13.95% from Rs. 217.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2020 down 63.3% from Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in March 2020 down 37.02% from Rs. 31.96 crore in March 2019.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2019.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 84.90 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.21% over the last 12 months.