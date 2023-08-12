NRB Bearings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 272.02 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.02 crore in June 2023 up 15.21% from Rs. 236.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2023 down 22.51% from Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.98 crore in June 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 46.35 crore in June 2022.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2022.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 247.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.39% returns over the last 6 months and 75.50% over the last 12 months.