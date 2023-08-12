English
    NRB Bearings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 272.02 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 272.02 crore in June 2023 up 15.21% from Rs. 236.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2023 down 22.51% from Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.98 crore in June 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 46.35 crore in June 2022.

    NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2022.

    NRB Bearings shares closed at 247.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 72.39% returns over the last 6 months and 75.50% over the last 12 months.

    NRB Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.02312.44236.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations272.02312.44236.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.40132.1696.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.40-8.55-12.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.3140.8937.79
    Depreciation10.5410.469.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.3383.9771.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.8453.5133.38
    Other Income4.602.773.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.4456.2836.80
    Interest6.427.343.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.0248.9433.45
    Exceptional Items-5.36-7.60--
    P/L Before Tax27.6641.3433.45
    Tax8.677.608.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.9933.7424.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.9933.7424.46
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.40-0.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.5533.3423.94
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.913.442.47
    Diluted EPS1.913.442.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.913.442.47
    Diluted EPS1.913.442.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

