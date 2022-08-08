 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NRB Bearings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.11 crore, up 17.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.11 crore in June 2022 up 17.29% from Rs. 201.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.35 crore in June 2022 up 33.92% from Rs. 34.61 crore in June 2021.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2021.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 140.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.76% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.

NRB Bearings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.11 255.63 201.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.11 255.63 201.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.86 95.45 86.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.50 5.40 -23.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.79 40.56 41.68
Depreciation 9.55 9.40 8.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.03 71.11 70.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.38 33.71 17.85
Other Income 3.42 5.13 7.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.80 38.84 25.71
Interest 3.35 4.27 3.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.45 34.57 22.00
Exceptional Items -- -9.71 --
P/L Before Tax 33.45 24.86 22.00
Tax 8.99 7.40 5.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.46 17.46 16.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.46 17.46 16.83
Minority Interest -0.52 -0.49 -0.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.94 16.97 16.29
Equity Share Capital 19.38 19.38 19.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 1.75 1.68
Diluted EPS 2.47 1.75 1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.47 1.75 1.68
Diluted EPS 2.47 1.75 1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
