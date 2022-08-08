NRB Bearings Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.11 crore, up 17.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.11 crore in June 2022 up 17.29% from Rs. 201.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.94 crore in June 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.35 crore in June 2022 up 33.92% from Rs. 34.61 crore in June 2021.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2021.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 140.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.76% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.