NRB Bearings Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore, down 70.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore in June 2020 down 70.43% from Rs. 212.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.07 crore in June 2020 down 222.88% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.29 crore in June 2020 down 138.86% from Rs. 31.63 crore in June 2019.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 82.20 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -34.40% over the last 12 months.