NRB Bearings Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore, down 70.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.80 crore in June 2020 down 70.43% from Rs. 212.38 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.07 crore in June 2020 down 222.88% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.29 crore in June 2020 down 138.86% from Rs. 31.63 crore in June 2019.
NRB Bearings shares closed at 82.20 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -34.40% over the last 12 months.
|NRB Bearings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.80
|187.52
|212.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.80
|187.52
|212.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.55
|77.06
|81.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.73
|-0.63
|1.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.25
|32.96
|36.94
|Depreciation
|5.20
|7.15
|9.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.64
|62.70
|62.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.57
|8.28
|20.61
|Other Income
|4.08
|4.70
|1.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.49
|12.98
|22.16
|Interest
|6.75
|6.10
|4.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.24
|6.88
|17.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.24
|6.88
|17.56
|Tax
|-9.98
|2.47
|5.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.26
|4.41
|11.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.26
|4.41
|11.84
|Minority Interest
|0.19
|-0.23
|-0.39
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.07
|4.18
|11.45
|Equity Share Capital
|19.38
|19.38
|19.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|0.43
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|0.43
|1.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|0.43
|1.18
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|0.43
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:25 am