NRB Bearings Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 212.38 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.38 crore in June 2019 down 11.84% from Rs. 240.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2019 down 68.97% from Rs. 36.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in June 2019 down 38.43% from Rs. 51.37 crore in June 2018.

NRB Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2018.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 84.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.86% returns over the last 6 months and -53.61% over the last 12 months.