NRB Bearings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore, up 8.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.83% from Rs. 230.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.91 crore in December 2022 up 39.27% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.64 crore in December 2022 up 61.01% from Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2021.

NRB Bearings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.09 257.52 230.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.09 257.52 230.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.98 131.68 103.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.90 -20.21 -17.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.31 40.01 38.09
Depreciation 10.57 10.22 9.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.24 75.59 76.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.89 20.23 19.81
Other Income 14.18 3.48 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.07 23.71 20.68
Interest 5.16 3.79 4.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.91 19.92 15.72
Exceptional Items -- -- 5.78
P/L Before Tax 32.91 19.92 21.50
Tax 9.46 6.65 4.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.45 13.27 16.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.45 13.27 16.97
Minority Interest -0.54 -0.71 -0.52
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.91 12.56 16.45
Equity Share Capital 19.38 19.38 19.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 1.30 1.70
Diluted EPS 2.36 1.30 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 1.30 1.70
Diluted EPS 2.36 1.30 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited