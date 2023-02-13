NRB Bearings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore, up 8.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.83% from Rs. 230.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.91 crore in December 2022 up 39.27% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.64 crore in December 2022 up 61.01% from Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2021.