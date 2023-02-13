English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NRB Bearings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore, up 8.83% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.83% from Rs. 230.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.91 crore in December 2022 up 39.27% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.64 crore in December 2022 up 61.01% from Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2021.

    NRB Bearings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.09257.52230.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.09257.52230.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.98131.68103.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.90-20.21-17.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3140.0138.09
    Depreciation10.5710.229.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.2475.5976.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8920.2319.81
    Other Income14.183.480.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0723.7120.68
    Interest5.163.794.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.9119.9215.72
    Exceptional Items----5.78
    P/L Before Tax32.9119.9221.50
    Tax9.466.654.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.4513.2716.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.4513.2716.97
    Minority Interest-0.54-0.71-0.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.9112.5616.45
    Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.361.301.70
    Diluted EPS2.361.301.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.361.301.70
    Diluted EPS2.361.301.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited