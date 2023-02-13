NRB Bearings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore, up 8.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.09 crore in December 2022 up 8.83% from Rs. 230.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.91 crore in December 2022 up 39.27% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.64 crore in December 2022 up 61.01% from Rs. 30.21 crore in December 2021.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2021.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 147.50 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.00% returns over the last 6 months and -9.73% over the last 12 months.