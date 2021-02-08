MARKET NEWS

NRB Bearings Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 244.69 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NRB Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.69 crore in December 2020 up 33.65% from Rs. 183.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.53 crore in December 2020 up 117.05% from Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.45 crore in December 2020 up 82.78% from Rs. 25.96 crore in December 2019.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2019.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 111.85 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.12% returns over the last 6 months and 15.31% over the last 12 months.

NRB Bearings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations244.69197.67183.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations244.69197.67183.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials96.6770.5169.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.145.480.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.4632.5534.14
Depreciation9.007.396.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.5858.7659.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1222.9812.88
Other Income4.330.706.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4523.6819.03
Interest5.296.245.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1617.4413.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.1617.4413.19
Tax9.886.052.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2811.3910.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2811.3910.52
Minority Interest-0.75-0.42-0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.5312.7910.38
Equity Share Capital19.3819.3819.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.331.131.07
Diluted EPS2.331.131.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.331.131.07
Diluted EPS2.331.131.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:33 am

