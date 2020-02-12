NRB Bearings Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 183.08 crore, down 26.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.08 crore in December 2019 down 26.01% from Rs. 247.44 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2019 down 59.58% from Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in December 2019 down 40.54% from Rs. 43.66 crore in December 2018.

NRB Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

NRB Bearings shares closed at 95.50 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.50% returns over the last 6 months and -48.06% over the last 12 months.