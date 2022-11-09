 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NR Agarwal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 504.04 crore, up 31.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 504.04 crore in September 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 382.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.44 crore in September 2022 up 325.14% from Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.93 crore in September 2022 up 116.38% from Rs. 26.31 crore in September 2021.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 16.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2021.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 351.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.74% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.

NR Agarwal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 504.04 495.41 382.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 504.04 495.41 382.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 321.75 311.17 239.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.53 -8.89 13.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.63 18.84 17.55
Depreciation 8.92 8.90 9.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.38 114.70 88.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.90 50.70 14.32
Other Income 3.12 4.61 2.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.01 55.31 17.30
Interest 3.73 3.65 7.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.28 51.67 10.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.28 51.67 10.16
Tax 16.84 18.98 3.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.44 32.69 6.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.44 32.69 6.45
Equity Share Capital 17.02 17.02 17.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.12 19.21 3.79
Diluted EPS 16.12 19.21 3.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.12 19.21 3.79
Diluted EPS 16.12 19.21 3.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
