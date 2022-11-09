NR Agarwal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 504.04 crore, up 31.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.04 crore in September 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 382.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.44 crore in September 2022 up 325.14% from Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.93 crore in September 2022 up 116.38% from Rs. 26.31 crore in September 2021.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 16.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2021.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 351.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.74% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.