    NR Agarwal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 504.04 crore, up 31.71% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 504.04 crore in September 2022 up 31.71% from Rs. 382.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.44 crore in September 2022 up 325.14% from Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.93 crore in September 2022 up 116.38% from Rs. 26.31 crore in September 2021.

    NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 16.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2021.

    NR Agarwal shares closed at 351.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.74% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.

    NR Agarwal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations504.04495.41382.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations504.04495.41382.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials321.75311.17239.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.53-8.8913.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6318.8417.55
    Depreciation8.928.909.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.38114.7088.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9050.7014.32
    Other Income3.124.612.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0155.3117.30
    Interest3.733.657.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.2851.6710.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.2851.6710.16
    Tax16.8418.983.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.4432.696.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.4432.696.45
    Equity Share Capital17.0217.0217.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1219.213.79
    Diluted EPS16.1219.213.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1219.213.79
    Diluted EPS16.1219.213.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NR Agarwal #NR Agarwal Industries #paper #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:54 pm