Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NR Agarwal Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 271.75 crore, down 20.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.75 crore in September 2020 down 20.73% from Rs. 342.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2020 down 30.5% from Rs. 23.82 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in September 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2019.

NR Agarwal EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.00 in September 2019.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 179.40 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.

NR Agarwal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations271.75202.84342.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations271.75202.84342.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials146.99108.27199.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.35-6.72-3.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.5915.5619.12
Depreciation8.297.977.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.6649.6481.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8728.1337.90
Other Income1.431.512.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3029.6440.73
Interest9.237.239.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0722.4231.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.0722.4231.39
Tax5.516.707.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5515.7223.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5515.7223.82
Equity Share Capital17.0217.0217.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.739.2414.00
Diluted EPS9.739.2414.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.739.2414.00
Diluted EPS9.739.2414.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

