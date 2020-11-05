NR Agarwal Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 271.75 crore, down 20.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.75 crore in September 2020 down 20.73% from Rs. 342.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2020 down 30.5% from Rs. 23.82 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in September 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 48.57 crore in September 2019.

NR Agarwal EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.00 in September 2019.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 179.40 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.