NR Agarwal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.42 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.42 crore in March 2023 down 13.38% from Rs. 446.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.39% from Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2023 down 17.78% from Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2022.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 11.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.19 in March 2022.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 256.60 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.11% over the last 12 months.