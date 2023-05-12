English
    NR Agarwal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 386.42 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 386.42 crore in March 2023 down 13.38% from Rs. 446.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.39% from Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.23 crore in March 2023 down 17.78% from Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2022.

    NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 11.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.19 in March 2022.

    NR Agarwal shares closed at 256.60 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 13.11% over the last 12 months.

    NR Agarwal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.42380.20446.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.42380.20446.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials237.51236.08265.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.66-2.6011.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.2020.0217.54
    Depreciation8.909.087.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.0990.18109.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0627.4435.41
    Other Income2.272.432.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3329.8837.85
    Interest3.103.315.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.2326.5632.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.2326.5632.62
    Tax5.357.2713.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8819.2919.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8819.2919.05
    Equity Share Capital17.0217.0217.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6811.3411.19
    Diluted EPS11.6811.3411.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6811.3411.19
    Diluted EPS11.6811.3411.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
