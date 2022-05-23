 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NR Agarwal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore, up 30.05% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore in March 2022 up 30.05% from Rs. 343.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2022 up 101.64% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2022 up 69.78% from Rs. 26.67 crore in March 2021.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 11.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2021.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 256.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 2.78% over the last 12 months.

NR Agarwal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 446.11 395.31 343.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 446.11 395.31 343.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 265.55 250.78 207.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.08 -0.68 -1.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.54 17.71 18.69
Depreciation 7.43 9.17 8.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.10 99.96 95.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.41 18.37 14.83
Other Income 2.45 2.46 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.85 20.83 18.25
Interest 5.23 6.48 6.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.62 14.35 11.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.62 14.35 11.44
Tax 13.57 4.80 1.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.05 9.55 9.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.05 9.55 9.45
Equity Share Capital 17.02 17.02 17.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 5.61 5.55
Diluted EPS 11.19 5.61 5.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 5.61 5.55
Diluted EPS 11.19 5.61 5.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
