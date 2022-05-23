NR Agarwal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore, up 30.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.11 crore in March 2022 up 30.05% from Rs. 343.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2022 up 101.64% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.28 crore in March 2022 up 69.78% from Rs. 26.67 crore in March 2021.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 11.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2021.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 256.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 2.78% over the last 12 months.