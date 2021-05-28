NR Agarwal Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 343.02 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.02 crore in March 2021 up 1.8% from Rs. 336.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021 down 74.46% from Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.67 crore in March 2021 down 60.31% from Rs. 67.19 crore in March 2020.

NR Agarwal EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 21.73 in March 2020.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 214.80 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.50% returns over the last 6 months and 31.50% over the last 12 months.