NR Agarwal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 336.94 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.94 crore in March 2020 down 7.22% from Rs. 363.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2020 up 162.31% from Rs. 14.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.19 crore in March 2020 up 84.79% from Rs. 36.36 crore in March 2019.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 21.73 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2019.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 226.30 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 1.28% over the last 12 months.