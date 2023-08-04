English
    NR Agarwal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.67 crore, down 25.58% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.67 crore in June 2023 down 25.58% from Rs. 495.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.56 crore in June 2023 up 24.08% from Rs. 32.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.42 crore in June 2023 down 23.03% from Rs. 64.21 crore in June 2022.

    NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 23.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.21 in June 2022.

    NR Agarwal shares closed at 291.60 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.

    NR Agarwal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations368.67386.42495.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations368.67386.42495.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.46237.51311.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.736.66-8.89
    Power & Fuel54.77----
    Employees Cost18.7820.2018.84
    Depreciation8.968.908.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.7787.09114.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.6626.0650.70
    Other Income2.802.274.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4628.3355.31
    Interest1.783.103.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.6825.2351.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.6825.2351.67
    Tax-1.885.3518.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.5619.8832.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.5619.8832.69
    Equity Share Capital17.0217.0217.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8311.6819.21
    Diluted EPS23.8311.6819.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.8311.6819.21
    Diluted EPS23.8311.6819.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

