NR Agarwal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.67 crore, down 25.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.67 crore in June 2023 down 25.58% from Rs. 495.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.56 crore in June 2023 up 24.08% from Rs. 32.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.42 crore in June 2023 down 23.03% from Rs. 64.21 crore in June 2022.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 23.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.21 in June 2022.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 291.60 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 21.53% over the last 12 months.