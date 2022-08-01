 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NR Agarwal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.41 crore, up 26.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 495.41 crore in June 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 392.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.69 crore in June 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 25.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.21 crore in June 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 52.65 crore in June 2021.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 19.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.26 in June 2021.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 250.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.77% returns over the last 6 months and -17.03% over the last 12 months.

NR Agarwal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 495.41 446.11 392.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 495.41 446.11 392.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 311.17 265.55 244.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.89 11.08 -14.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.84 17.54 18.65
Depreciation 8.90 7.43 8.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.70 109.10 94.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.70 35.41 40.32
Other Income 4.61 2.45 3.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.31 37.85 43.86
Interest 3.65 5.23 6.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.67 32.62 37.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.67 32.62 37.48
Tax 18.98 13.57 11.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.69 19.05 25.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.69 19.05 25.98
Equity Share Capital 17.02 17.02 17.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.21 11.19 15.26
Diluted EPS 19.21 11.19 15.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.21 11.19 15.26
Diluted EPS 19.21 11.19 15.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
