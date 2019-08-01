NR Agarwal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 359.90 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.90 crore in June 2019 up 8.24% from Rs. 332.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.74 crore in June 2019 down 18.27% from Rs. 29.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.54 crore in June 2019 down 7.87% from Rs. 53.77 crore in June 2018.

NR Agarwal EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.06 in June 2018.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 167.15 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.00% returns over the last 6 months and -60.45% over the last 12 months.