NR Agarwal standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 332.51 crore

NR Agarwal Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 332.51 crore and a net profit of Rs 29.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18

NR Agarwal Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 332.51 crore and a net profit of Rs 29.04 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 276.53 crore and net profit was Rs 21.42 crore. NR Agarwal shares closed at 417.20 on July 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.23% returns over the last 6 months and 43.61% over the last 12 months. NR Agarwal Industries Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 332.51 345.45 276.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 332.51 345.45 276.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 183.47 193.64 165.67 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.13 6.16 -5.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.23 13.58 14.30 Depreciation 6.91 6.85 6.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 81.06 81.28 69.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.72 43.93 26.65 Other Income 2.15 -4.81 4.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.86 39.12 31.01 Interest 8.26 7.91 9.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.60 31.22 21.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.60 31.22 21.38 Tax 9.56 6.82 -0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.04 24.40 21.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.04 24.40 21.42 Equity Share Capital 17.02 17.02 17.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 Diluted EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 Diluted EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:37 pm