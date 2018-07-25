NR Agarwal standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 332.51 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 332.51 345.45 276.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 332.51 345.45 276.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 183.47 193.64 165.67 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.13 6.16 -5.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.23 13.58 14.30 Depreciation 6.91 6.85 6.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 81.06 81.28 69.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.72 43.93 26.65 Other Income 2.15 -4.81 4.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.86 39.12 31.01 Interest 8.26 7.91 9.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.60 31.22 21.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.60 31.22 21.38 Tax 9.56 6.82 -0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.04 24.40 21.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.04 24.40 21.42 Equity Share Capital 17.02 17.02 17.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 Diluted EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 Diluted EPS 17.06 14.33 12.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited