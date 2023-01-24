 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NR Agarwal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.20 crore, down 3.82% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 380.20 crore in December 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 395.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2022 up 102.12% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021.

NR Agarwal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 380.20 504.04 395.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 380.20 504.04 395.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.08 321.75 250.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.60 -4.53 -0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.02 18.63 17.71
Depreciation 9.08 8.92 9.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.18 114.38 99.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.44 44.90 18.37
Other Income 2.43 3.12 2.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.88 48.01 20.83
Interest 3.31 3.73 6.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.56 44.28 14.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.56 44.28 14.35
Tax 7.27 16.84 4.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.29 27.44 9.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.29 27.44 9.55
Equity Share Capital 17.02 17.02 17.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.34 16.12 5.61
Diluted EPS 11.34 16.12 5.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.34 16.12 5.61
Diluted EPS 11.34 16.12 5.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited