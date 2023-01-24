NR Agarwal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.20 crore, down 3.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.20 crore in December 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 395.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2022 up 102.12% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021.

NR Agarwal EPS has increased to Rs. 11.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.61 in December 2021.

