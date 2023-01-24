English
    NR Agarwal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.20 crore, down 3.82% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NR Agarwal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 380.20 crore in December 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 395.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in December 2022 up 102.12% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.96 crore in December 2022 up 29.87% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021.

    NR Agarwal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations380.20504.04395.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations380.20504.04395.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.08321.75250.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.60-4.53-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0218.6317.71
    Depreciation9.088.929.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.18114.3899.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4444.9018.37
    Other Income2.433.122.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.8848.0120.83
    Interest3.313.736.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.5644.2814.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.5644.2814.35
    Tax7.2716.844.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.2927.449.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.2927.449.55
    Equity Share Capital17.0217.0217.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3416.125.61
    Diluted EPS11.3416.125.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3416.125.61
    Diluted EPS11.3416.125.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
