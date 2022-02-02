NR Agarwal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 395.31 crore, up 20.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 395.31 crore in December 2021 up 20.51% from Rs. 328.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2021 down 38.47% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021 down 19.07% from Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2020.

NR Agarwal EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.11 in December 2020.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 263.10 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 22.40% over the last 12 months.